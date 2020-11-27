January lockdown is not inevitable, HSE chief says

By Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s executive director has acknowledged there may be a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, but added a lockdown was not inevitable.

A surge in cases was “a legitimate concern,” Paul Reid told Newstalk Breakfast.

However, he said what happened would be down to the actions and cooperation of all.

“This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas. People deserve a break. I would ask people to work with us,” he said.

If the public works with the authorities then lockdown should not be inevitable in January, he said. “We’re in a strong position going in.”

Staircase of risk

Ireland has one of the strongest positions in Europe with regard to the level of Covid-19 cases, Mr Reid said.

Ireland was in this position because of the behaviour of the public. This period could be used now to further strengthen that position and allow for a safe Christmas, he added.

Mr Reid said there was “a staircase of risks” and that every step of the process was a risk.

What the Government had to do was to “take a whole lot of advice” from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), from the HSE, from the CSO and from economic data.

They have to take a balanced set of risks

“They have to take a balanced set of risks, they have to consider all of the input and then decide,” he said.

It comes as publicans have hit out at Government over expected plans for December which will see restaurants and gastropubs reopen while “wet” pubs with no kitchen will remain shuttered.

The Licenced Vintners’ Association has claimed the reopening of other parts of the hospitality sector while keeping pubs closed is a decision down to politics rather than public health.

Nphet has called for pubs and restaurants to only offer takeaway and delivery services over Christmas — advice the Government is expected to reject.

Cabinet Ministers will meet this afternoon to finalise the approach to be taken over the coming weeks, as the country exits its current Level 5 lockdown.