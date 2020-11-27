NI hospitals record highest weekly virus-related deaths

By Michael McHugh, PA

Hospitals in Northern Ireland recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to November 20th, official figures show.

There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

Almost 60 per cent of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Statistics agency Nisra said: “The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

The comparative overall number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to November 20th was 927.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,333 total deaths involving Covid-19 occurring up to 20th November, 789 (59.2%) occurred in hospital, 447 (33.5%) occurred in care homes, nine (0.7%) occurred in hospices and 88 (6.6%) occurred at residential addresses or another location.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that, of the 560 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to November 20, 80 per cent (447) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 113 happening in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42 per cent of all Covid-19-related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.