Publicans hit out at ‘purely political’ reopening that keep pubs shuttered

Publicans have hit out at Government over expected plans for December which will see restaurants and gastropubs reopen while “wet” pubs with no kitchen remain shuttered.

The Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) has claimed the reopening of other parts of the hospitality sector while keeping pubs closed is a decision down to politics rather than public health.

Chief Executive of the LVA Donall O’Keeffe said it was the lobby group’s position that all hospitality should be allowed to reopen together, or none at all.

“It’s clear to us Government can no longer hide behind Nphet now,” he said.

“Any decision to separate out wet pubs from the rest of hospitality will be a purely political decision taken by Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Greens.”

Nphet didn’t tell them that only the ‘wet’ pubs should be kept closed

Mr O’Keeffe said the Government would have to “own” their decision: “Nphet didn’t tell them that only the ‘wet’ pubs should be kept closed.”

“There’s been no evidence advanced that wet pubs are a higher risk and it remains our position that all hospitality should open together next week,” he added.

The LVA said “zero evidence” exists that “wet” pubs carry a greater risk than other hospitality venues such as restaurants or gastropubs, with the risk the same for all venues where alcohol is served.

Mr O’Keeffe said there was “huge pent-up demand” for the reopening of pubs and that this would best be directed into “a safe, controlled environment”.

“Indoor service in managed settings is the way to go, subject to Garda inspection and Garda enforcement,” he said.

€9 rule

Cabinet Ministers will meet this afternoon to finalise the approach to be taken over the coming weeks.

It comes as in a letter to the Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) called for pubs and restaurants to only offer takeaway and delivery services over Christmas.

However, it is expected the Government will reject this advice.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said it is not yet clear if the previous €9 meal rule for restaurants will remain in place.

“What we know now, is that the definition of a restaurant is now clearly defined that it must have a kitchen, it must have a chef in situ, and the delivery from the takeaway next door to a business, we believe will be ruled out,” he said.