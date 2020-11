Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have seized more than €100,000 worth of stolen property following a search operation in Dublin.

More than 140 high-end items, believed to be stolen, were recovered from an apartment in Dublin 3 at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

Almost €33,000 and £2,000 in cash was also seized, along with a number of phones and laptops.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being questioned at Pearse Street Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.