Truck driver charged after two illegal immigrants found in vehicle at Rosslare Port

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a truck driver after two people were found hidden in the back of the vehicle at Rosslare Port at 4pm on Thursday.

Two persons were discovered concealed in the truck shortly after the vehicle arrived in Rosslare Port. Both persons have been offered accommodation and welfare services by Reception and Integration Agency (RIA).

The man (40s) arrested was detained at Wexford Garda Station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Gorey District Court this evening.