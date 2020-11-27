Vodafone customers nationwide hit with service interruptions

  • Home >
Friday, November 27, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Vodafone customers around the country are reporting connection issues due to data service interruptions.

Broadband and mobile services are said to be impacted, with customers saying the have been unable to get through to company to find out how long the repairs are expected to take.

People planning on watching tonight’s Late Late Toy Show on the RTÉ player have urged Vodafone to rectify the issue before the most viewed programme of the year gets underway.

The provider has since said the issue has been identified and their workers are in the process of fixing the problem.

