What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 15 planning applications in the seven day period between 20-26 November

Applications Received

Bagenalstown

Amanda & Wesley Brennan wish to construct a dormer style dwelling, single storey domestic garage at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Steven and Aoife Coyle wish to erect a two storey dwelling house at New Road, Ballinvally, Ballon.

Irene O’Byrne wishes to erect a two storey dwelling house at New Road, Ballinvally

Ballon.

Bennekerry

Bill Flynn wishes to erect two advertisement signs combined on a single frame at Bennekerry, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Borris

Lorraine Lennon wishes to construct a single storey dwelling with first floor dormer windows at Dunroe, Borris.

Nicky Coady & Maria Fitzpatrick wish to erect a dormer style dwelling house, domestic garage at Moyvally, Borris.

Jodie Skelton & Emma Hosey wish to erect a two storey dwelling house at Kilcoltrim,

Borris.

Terry McGrath wishes to develop a single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling house at Tomduff, Borris.

Carlow

Mark Flood wishes to change of use of an existing ground floor retail premises to use as two apartments at 13 Old Dublin Road, Carlow.

Glynn

Larry Doyle wishes to erect a single storey dwelling house, domestic garage at Ballyling, Glynn.

Kilbride

Paul Kealy and Samantha Ansell wishes to construct a single storey / part storey and a half dwelling with detached garage at Kilbride.

St Mullins

Emma O’Neill wishes to change use of existing shop to domestic residential dwelling and permission to construct extension at St Mullins.

Nurney

Neil and Louise Moloney to construct a residential dwelling; and a detached domestic garage Oldtown, Nurney.

Padraig Delaney wishes to construction a dwelling house (198 sq m) and domestic garage at Graiguenaspidogue, Nurney.

Tullow

Anthony Skehan wishes to construct a portal type steel shed to be used as a store at Tullow Business Park, Templeowen, Tullow.