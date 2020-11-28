Councillors back call to honour heroes of Jadotville

Captain Pat Quinlan

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the county council to advance the awarding of military medals for gallantry and distinguished service to Irish soldiers who so bravely defended the Siege of Jadotville was carried unanimously.

Cllr Fintan Phelan brought forward the motion at the November meeting calling on Carlow County Council to ‘promote and advance the awarding of the recommended five Military Medals for Gallantry and the 27 Distinguished Service Medals for the Irish soldiers of A Company, 35th Infantry Battalion, who so bravely defended the Siege of Jadotville, serving under a UN mandate in the DRC.

‘Although they were recognised in 2017 by the government with a block Jadotville Medal, the Gallantry and Distinguished Service medals continue to be denied. A letter from Carlow County Council to the minister of defence and our commander-in-chief, the President, be drafted accordingly and dispatched forthwith,’ cllr Phelan’s motion read.

Cllr Charlie Murphy supported the motion, calling it a “very good motion”.

“These fellas were sold down the river,” remarked cllr Murphy, adding that Captain Quinlan and the solders should be honoured.