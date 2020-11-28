County Carlow asked to #LookforLocal and #ShopCarlow

By Elizabeth Lee

Consumers and businesses in County Carlow are being encouraged to shop local this Christmas and are reminded of the huge range of goods and services they can access on their own doorsteps with a new Government campaign to ‘Look For Local’ launched in Arboretum.

Carlow County Council’s – Local Enterprise Office Team including Pierce Kavanagh – Economic Development , Aine Carey, Enterprise Executive and Darren Keating, Business Advisor were joined by Rachel Doyle of Arboretum to launch the campaign with Local Enterprise Office Carlow to encourage shoppers to ‘Look for Local’ this Christmas following a challenging year for small businesses.

Rachel Doyle of Arboretum said “Whether online or in person, the choices that you make for your Christmas shopping this year will have a real impact on your local community. Shopping local keeps small businesses trading and local people employed. Local businesses employ your friend, your neighbour, your cousins, your brothers, sisters, parents and wider community. It’s so important to choose local, especially this year.”

The Government is reminding people of how easy it is to shop and trade locally, and support their own local businesses, either by phone, online for home delivery, or collection.

The Local Enterprise Office Carlow “Look for Local” campaign, which is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, aims to highlight small County Carlow businesses in every sector, asking that people continue to build on the recent groundswell of support shown to local businesses when looking to buy goods or services. As part of the campaign working with KCLR, County Carlow will host the #lookforlocal roadshow during December to highlight the many products and services that are made locally and details of how to participate are available on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow

Darren Keating , Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office said; “This has been one of the most challenging years for Irish businesses in recent history. The Local Enterprise Offices have been working closely with thousands of companies and entrepreneurs to provide financial and training supports to help them navigate these unprecedented times. Now we want to try and encourage more consumers, but also businesses, to look local if they require goods or services. If they are looking online, we want them to see if there is someone local who can help them and to try to support the small businesses and jobs in their local communities. Small businesses across the country have had to pivot or change their models during this year and now more than ever they deserve our support.

Since January, the Local Enterprise Offices nationally have approved over 11,000 Trading Online Vouchers for small Irish businesses, helping them to create or adapt their online trading presence. Over 12,060 Business Continuity Vouchers to small businesses have also been approved so far this year, while over 55,000 individuals have received Covid-19 specific mentoring or training from their Local Enterprise Office.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council, Local Enterprise Office said; “Local authorities are delighted to support the ‘Look for Local’ campaign and all efforts to showcase and celebrate local enterprise. Small businesses and retailers are the lifeblood of our cities, towns and villages, providing vital economic activity and employment opportunities. They have faced unprecedented challenges since March and local authorities have been working to support them as much as possible. We would urge all consumers and businesses to do the same, and to look out for Irish businesses this Christmas.”

The campaign will run for several weeks on media and profiling will continue until the end of the year to help spotlight local businesses across the country and encourage people to Look for Local. For more information on the campaign go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/LookforLocal and agencies, businesses and consumers will also be encouraged to use #LookforLocal on social media to help support the campaign.