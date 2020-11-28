Death notices and funeral arrangements

Byrne, Patrick (Fingers)

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, and late of Loughlinbridge, Carlow. 27 Nov 2020, (Peacefully) after a short illness at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, children Kevin, Debbie, Patrick and Theresa, daughter-in-law Claire, sons-in-law Mark & Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass on Monday. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Patrick’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Merchant Quay. Donations box in the Church.

Elizabeth (Cissie) Fay (nee Murphy)

Celbridge, Co. Kildare and native of Carlow, formerly Kiltale, Dunsany Co. Meath, 28th November 2020, in her 98th year. Peacefully, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and loving mother of Liam and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sons, sister Anna Mary, daughters in law Anne and Maureen,grandchildren Rachel, Conor and Anna, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Those who cannot attend are invited to view Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass at https://www.youtube.com/meathfuneralslive/live

Moira Doyle (née Knowles)

Turra, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

Wife of the Late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom and Padraig, brothers Pat and Mike, sisters Annie and Lily, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family repose will take place at her residence on Saturday. Removal on Saturday evening to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo , arriving for prayers at 7pm, (restricted to 25 people). A private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Sunday morning (29 November), again restricted to 25 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.