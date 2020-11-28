Granola freak Aoife turns a labour of love into a thriving business

By Suzanne Pender

THE quest to find the perfect granola has turned an infatuation into a thriving business for one local lady.

Aoife Corcoran from Ballyrider House, Stradbally and originally from Ballybrommell, Fenagh started making Ballyrider House Super Seed Granola earlier this year and within weeks her product became a breakfast must for happy customers across the country.

“I’m amazed at how quickly everything started to move … I suppose all during lockdown people have been turning to food for comfort and are also supporting local businesses. The support has been incredible, both from the consumer end and the shops who stock my granola,” said Aoife.

Ballyrider House Super Seed Granola has a very distinctive, retro feel with its quaint package and traditional, wholesome ingredients.

There are six seeds in the granola – pumpkins, sunflower, linseed, sesame, chia and hemp as well as oats, almonds, raisins, coconut and cinnamon.

This new business venture all started with a healthy obsession with granola!

“I am a granola freak,” laughs Aoife, who is the daughter of Frank and Joan Corcoran, who run the well-known Co Carlow business Corcoran Precast Tanks, Fenagh.

“Myself and my partner were forever buying different granolas and trying to find the perfect one for our taste, then at the start of the first lockdown I started making my own,” says Aoife.

The result was Ballyrider House Super Seed Granola, which has stayed pretty much faithful to its very first batch ever since.

Aoife previously ran her own advertising business and more recently worked part-time in the area of marketing with a local engineering company. So while business isn’t new to her, a food business is a whole new direction.

Aoife approached Ann Simpson of Simpson’s Gala in Stradbally, kindly agreed to stock the granola and also became a wonderful port of call during those early days.

“It never dawned on me that I could make a business out of this, but then it started to sell well,” adds Aoife.

“Ann has been amazing in all this. Such a fantastic help to me in terms of her advice about everything from pricing to stock … she’s been incredible”.

Browns Fruit and Veg in Portlaoise then began stocking the granola and it wasn’t long before Aoife got a call that really took Ballyrider House Super Seed Granola to the next level.

“I got a call from the Midland Park Hotel saying they wanted it for their breakfast menu. That was a real boost and a really lovely confirmation that the product was good, because the hotel’s standards are so high,” said Aoife.

The delicious granola is matched by is attractive packaging, which Aoife says is always equally complimented by customers.

“The packaging is so unusual and visually appealing in the shop. The look is really, really simple, a little bit retro with brown paper packaging, just like people would have got with their messages years ago,” she explains.

Each package is wrapped by hand, with labelling very personal to Aoife and Ballyrider House.

“I have a little ceramic cat in my kitchen from Rosemarie Durr’s pottery shop in Castlecomer Discovery Park that I absolutely love, and we used its image for the labels. I’m delighted to have the kitchen mascot on the packaging,” said Aoife.

A pencil drawing of Ballyrider House is also incorporated.

More recently, Aoife has been approached by various outlets and companies to have the granola in their Christmas hampers, so the busy mum is even more happily hectic these days!

“No-one warned me about the hampers,” she laughs.

Ballyrider House Super Seed Granola is now stocked in Simpson’s Gala, Stradbally, Bosco’s Gala, Portlaoise, Browns Fruit and Veg, Portlaoise, G’s Jam Farm Shop, McEvoy’s Steak House Abbeyleix and Stradbally Fair.

In Carlow, it’s in Rath’s Londis in Pollerton and Kearney’s in Fenagh, while in Kildare it’s in Swan’s on the Green in Naas and Fire Castle, Market Square, Kildare.

Well-known Dublin food store Cavistons are also stockists, with Mark Caviston another great support to Aoife as his business expanded into the Dublin market.

Aoife’s partner, architect John Parker, has been another tremendous source of business advice … as well as a very willing taste tester!

“He’s been an amazing sounding board for all of this,” she says.