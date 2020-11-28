Kathleen was a much-loved woman for whom family always came first

By Charlie Keegan

CARLOW town lost one of its best-known and well-liked citizens with the peaceful passing at her home in Granby Row of Kathleen Doyle, surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral Mass for Kathleen took place in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 12 October, at which Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix, a family friend, was chief celebrant, assisted by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow.

In a beautifully-crafted eulogy to her mother at the end of Mass, her daughter Siobhán said that Kathleen Doogue was born on 5 March 1932 on Dublin Road, Carlow. She grew up with her parents Agnes O’Neill of Buenos Aires and Martin Doogue of Carlow and brothers Maurice, Ned and Martin and sisters Liz, Peg, Joanie and Breeda.

Siobhán’s eulogy continued: “Dublin Road was a very special place for Mammy and she had a very happy upbringing surrounded by extended family and friends. This early upbringing instilled the importance of family, friends and great neighbours into Kathleen and she carried these values throughout her life.

“In her early life she attended the Presentation Sisters and went on to work with Malcomson & Law Solicitors. Sport was also very important to the Doogue family and it was clear early on that the Doogues had the strong qualities from Carlow mixed with some Argentinian flair. Many of the sporting organisations in Carlow still have members than can be traced back to the Doogue family.

“On 29 September 1959, Kathleen married a dashing young man from the ‘top of the town’, Tom Doyle of St Killian’s Crescent, and this started a new adventure when they settled into Granby Row. Photos of the young couple of the time are like a scene from a Hollywood movie, with Mammy looking stunning in each picture. But all the Doogues have film-star looks, as Kathleen kept reminding us!

“The house in Granby Row quickly filled up with the arrival of Martin, Michael, John, Eamonn, Brendan, Tadgh and Julie, with me last to arrive. Life in 1960s and ’70s Ireland was difficult to raise a large family, but Mammy clearly listened closely to the Presentation Sisters relating the parable of the loaves and fishes … from the puffer scones to the legendary shepherd’s pie. Coming home from school, the smell of homemade chips and her famous shepherd’s pie could be got from Burrin Bridge.

“Mammy was part of all of our lives and had a great interest in all of our activities … watching the lads playing hurling, making sure we were all able to swim and save lives, competing in badminton, running, rugby or the many activities we were involved in. On the long summer days, we would go on family walks down the River Burrin, or she might cycle out to see the lads fishing at the back of where the Dolmen Hotel is today.

“Granby Row is a house full of great memories … fun, music, parties, laughter. And the legacy of the Dublin Road continued with great neighbours up and down the street celebrating, consoling, supporting, minding one another for decades.”

Siobhán said Kathleen had a great life with her family and friends away from Granby Row.

“She was a passionate supporter of Carlow GAA, where she watched many of her family compete at county level. She supported ‘The Blues (O’Hanrahan’s) all her life, but the county colours were very important and she enjoyed many great days following county teams as far as London and to the Windmill pub, also supporting Éire Óg as they conquered the club scene in Ireland.

“Mammy was also a dab hand at badminton and passed on a few of those skills to the next generations. There was many a great night in Carlow Tennis Club and, in later years, this continued with bowls, where she enjoyed the company of many cherished friends.

“She loved the craic. Some of the great times were again around sport, with Ireland’s great soccer adventures of the late 1980s and early ’90s, with her family starting to return from England, Canada, Saudi to a brighter Ireland. Those days, led by Big Jack and with her man Roy Keane, were very special, with maybe the odd party in Granby Row.”

“Of course, the 1990s and noughties were the start of a whole new chapter for Mammy and Daddy with the arrival of 13 grandchildren. The sound of grandkids, laughter and wi-fi started to fill Granby Row and Kathleen Doyle Mammy/Ma became Granny, Nanny, Nanny Kaki. Life became even more busy when the grandkids arrived with school plays, grandparents’ day, Confirmations, Communions, Masses, hurling, football, soccer, ballet, gymnastics, badminton, horse riding, school plays, choirs, musicals … she would try to make them all.

“She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or any family occasion, and when the post arrived, her beautiful writing was easily recognised. Mammy also had time to enjoy with all of us over the past few years, whether learning about helicopters, the Tour de France, watching The Chase or simple shopping trips to Shaws looking through the bed linen.

“She had many great times with her friends, neighbours and family also, whether at the bowls, Active Retired trips or her midweek retreats with her sister Breeda, brother Martin (predeceased) and sister-in-law Mary to Seafield Hotel and Spa, Ballymoney.

“Despite the devastating loss of Michael seven years ago, Daddy four years ago and brothers, sisters and friends, she still had a smile every time one of her grandchildren walked into Granby Row. She had the strength of Princess Boudica or Joan of Ark.

“The past two years have been tough following her fall, but we were lucky her guardian angel was staying. Mammy always stayed positive and never complained and had a very, very strong faith that never left her, supported by Fr Paddy, Fr Yanbo, Fr Little and Bishop Nulty.

“We are very grateful that she made it home to her beloved Granby Row. We will never forget all the support that made this happen; to her grandson Killian who was also her carer, they both enjoyed each other’s company with great banter every morning, which Mammy adored – they had a very special bond.

“Our thanks to Valerie, who was a rock for Daddy and Mammy for the past six years; Hazel from the Irish Cancer Society; Mary and Lisa from Palliative Care; and Helena her carer for helping to make this happen.

“To all the wonderful neighbours for the support, dog walking from Paddy Hutton and to Dee Murphy for the endless supply of newspapers, chocolate and company.

“At 8.20pm on Friday 9 October, just after the chips had been eaten on ‘Chip Friday’ with Granby Row full of laughter, chat and a wonderful sense of peace surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Mammy said as she always did ‘cheerio’ … never goodbye, just cheerio.”

Siobhán’s eulogy concluded: “As a family, we would all like to say a very big thank you to our dearest Ma. We were privileged to grace your shadow. Thank you, Mother, you will never be forgotten.”

Following Mass, Kathleen was laid to rest with husband Tom and son Michael in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Yanbo Chen, Carlow Cathedral Parish, reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her children Martin, John, Eamonn, Brendan, Tadgh, Julie and Siobhán, her cherished 13 grandchildren, sister Breda Hayden, sons-in-law Colin and Brian, daughters-in-law Niamh and Caroline, Brendan’s partner Geraldine, Tadgh’s partner Anne, sisters-in-law Mary, Julie and Aileen, nephews, nieces, exceptional neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Besides husband Tom and son Michael, Kathleen was also predeceased by her siblings Maurice, Liz, Ned, Joanie, Peg and Martin.