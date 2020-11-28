Local sheep farmers to share €426,751

By Suzanne Pender

ADVANCE payments of €426,751 have commenced to 377 Co Carlow sheep farmers.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the move announced by minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue last week. A total of €14.7 million will issue to 18,200 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme nationwide.

“This funding will be very welcome for sheep farmers in Carlow, who will be provided with a significant financial boost from this scheme. It also reflects the commitment of Fianna Fáil in government to the sheep sector in Ireland,” she said.

“The rate of the advanced payment is set at 85% and the balancing payment will be paid in the second quarter of next year.

“An additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme was secured in the budget as we enter the CAP transitional period. This will open in February 2021 and, as in previous years, there will be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.