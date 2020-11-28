Man in serious condition after crash in Wexford

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Co Wexford, which left a motorcyclist in his 20s with serious injuries.

It happened yesterday on the R733 at Ballinteskin near New Ross when the man’s motorbike left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is said to be serious.

The road is currently closed and anyone who witnessed the crash or who has camera footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

