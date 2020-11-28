Man killed after part of building collapses in Kerry

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been killed following the partial collapse of a building in Co Kerry.

Five other males were also injured in the incident, which happened on Ashe Street in Tralee shortly after 8am.

It is understood the chimney section of the building collapsed on the man, who is in his 60s.

The scene has been sealed off and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien, said the local community is deeply saddened by what happened: “It is terrible, absolutely awful. The individual would be very well known and very well respected in the town.”

He said anytime of year it is tough for something like this to happen but in particular with the run up to Christmas, it is especially difficult.

He added: “We are all very saddened here this morning and very shocked at what has happened in the middle of our town.”

“I would know the individual who died, a very well respected individual. Himself and his family are well known in this trade and would be respected,” he said.

“It will be very tough on his family. We’re also thinking about the five individuals who are in hospital at the moment.

“Some of them have some serious injuries too we’re told. We’re thinking about them as well at the moment.”

Restoration project

The deceased has been credited with restoring parts of Tralee town with his efforts in refurbishing old buildings.

Local Independent Councillor Sam Locke said: “His demise is going to be a loss not alone to Tralee but to all of Kerry and indeed the construction industry.

“He worked on Upper Castle Street, where those old buildings were falling down and caused the closure of that part of the town.

“It’s down to his hard work and skill that that part of the town is now open. He’ll be a sad loss to the construction industry and a sad loss to Tralee.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Johnnie Wall said: “Every time of year this is a tragedy, but especially at this time of year, coming up to Christmas. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all those who are injured.” – Additional reporting: PA