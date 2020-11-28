Mother and daughter among the graduates at Carlow College online ceremony

By Elizabeth Lee

FOR the first time in its history, Carlow College conferred students virtually as they sat with their family or friends in their own homes and celebrated the momentous occasion together.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all of the graduation ceremonies were held virtually, with the graduates proudly wearing their caps and gowns as their names were called out on their own television screens.

Though it wasn’t the usual beautiful setting of Carlow College, the ceremony was still a joyous and proud occasion for the class of 2020.

On Friday 20 November, graduates were conferred with awards from higher certificate to master’s level across the arts, humanities and social studies disciplines.

It was particularly special for a mother and daughter duo who graduated simultaneously with a BA (honours) in applied social studies (professional social care) and BA (honours) in English and history respectively.

Debbie and Andrea Kearney from Carlow marked the end of a long but very fulfilling four-year journey. Debbie had worked as a bus driver for much of her life and had doubts about returning to education after almost 30 years. Throughout their degree programmes, she and Andrea were able to lean on each other, but also find helpful resources within the Carlow College community.

“We pushed and motivated each other during some very hard nights and some very early mornings,” Debbie said. “And we just kind of kept going together and making it happen.” Since they had started their degree together, they were determined to finish together, too.

“This is a really special moment because graduating with my Mam is amazing. We both got to watch the ceremony together and see each other graduate,” said Andrea. Debbie added: “I’m so proud of everything Andrea has accomplished and it was a privilege to share this academic journey with her and it is an experience I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

President Michael D Higgins agreed to be the guest speaker at the Carlow College 2020 conferring ceremony. Unfortunately, because of the health restrictions, he was unable to take part in person or virtually. He sent his graduation address and asked college president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh to deliver it on his behalf.

Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh said: “I acknowledge Debbie and Andrea’s wonderful achievement. In doing so, I congratulate all our 2020 graduates. Dealing with Covid-19 made extra demands on our students and staff and they rose magnificently to the challenge. I am very proud of them. I wish the graduates of 2020 every success in the future.”