Specsavers find it’s the precious little moments that keep us smiling

Martin and Roman Kemp
By Suzanne Pender
Specsavers Carlow say it’s the simple things in life that are keeping us smiling, according to new research by Specsavers, with the sound of the doorbell indicating a takeaway or other delivery likely to bring a smile to many of our faces!
The Specsavers Smile Study has revealed that spending time with loved ones makes three quarters of us smile more than anything else, and people found that they enjoyed exercise more throughout the pandemic than they did previously.
The study also revealed that receiving a smile – or a smize – from someone else is what makes people smile most at the moment. And despite face masks currently concealing the nation’s smiles, two thirds of us still smile when wearing one, with over half of respondents admitting that they are now expressing themselves more using their eyes because people can’t see their mouths.
Other sounds that make us smile, according to the survey, include a child’s laughter or hearing waves crashing on the shore.
‘Specsavers’ Smile Study found that respondents perceive people smiling to be more cooperative (73%), friendlier (82%) and more attractive (74%), and our confidence increases when people smile at us (69%).
‘When you limit the opportunities to interact with others by imposing lockdowns and physical distancing restrictions, you can see the impact that it has on the usual tools that we use to interact. As part of this social interaction toolkit, smiles play an important role. Despite not being able to use smiles due to face masks, a positive outtake from these findings is that over half (58%) reported that they can rely on the upper part of the face to interact with others.’
When it comes to cheering ourselves up, a cuddle from a loved one or a call with a best friend is the best source of comfort (39%). In the absence of visiting friends or going to the pub, 29% of us turn to music and TV, followed by exercise (10%).
Encouraging us to keep on smiling are father and son presenting duo Martin and Roman Kemp, known for cheering up the nation on their new Sunday Best TV show.
Former Spandau Ballet musician and actor, Martin, says: ‘Staying in touch and speaking with people who make you smile helps you focus on your happiness and theirs and we all need that right now. A smile is infectious and even though we’re all mostly hidden by masks at the moment, you get a rush from smiling that helps boost your spirits. And you can still see a smile in the eyes. They aren’t called the windows of the soul for nothing – they can reveal your feelings, your individuality and your personality.’
The survey was commissioned as part of Specsavers new Something to Smile About multi-channel campaign, which focuses on real people smiling with their eyes to the soundtrack of Michael Bublé singing When You’re Smiling, to celebrate the positivity and joy that a simple smile can bring.
For more information visit specsavers.ie/smile-stories.
Experts in hearing, Specsavers Carlow also offers the very best in audiology service in store, which is a reason to smile in itself, as you can be sure to receive the very best local expert help and advice.
The hearing clinic is overseen by fully qualified audiologist Carol O’Neill and her team of hearing aid dispensers. The audiology services on offer include hearing tests and consultations, hearing aid repairs and the sale of new devices, in addition to ear wax removal.
To make an appointment with our local expert hearing team visit Specsavers.ie/stores/carlow-hearing or call 059 913 7700 and ensure you’re not missing out on all the sounds to make you smile this Christmas.