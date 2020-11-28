Two Carlow projects among Arts Council funding

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow Arts Festival and a dance piece based in Visual are among 94 new commissions announced the Arts Council this week.

Carlow Arts Festival was granted €20,000 while dance company, United Fall, was awarded €10,000 to develop a piece of work with the Visual Arts Centre.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny Arts Festival received funding to the tune of €18,000 while in County Kildare, the Riverbank Theatre was awarded €19,500.

The overall investment, worth a total of €1.3 million across 20 counties, means that artists will partner with arts organisations to create new work for people in every region of the country and overseas.

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said the agency was encouraged by the response from artists and delighted to be able to fund so many excellent applications.

“Individual artists and arts organisations are facing extraordinary challenges at this time, which makes the response to this year’s call for commissions all the more exceptional. These awards will enable artists to realise brilliant ideas and will help their commissioners make them available to the public,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Arts Council received an additional grant of €25 million from the government to help alleviate the effects on the arts of Covid-19. The agency has responded by investing additional resources in a wide range of areas, including enhanced commissions.

All Arts Council funding opportunities can be seen at: http://www.artscouncil.ie/funding/