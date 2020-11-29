Beggars in Carlow town described as ‘quite aggressive’

There has been an increase in begging complaints in recent weeks in Carlow town.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee and said he had got complaints of beggars were “quite aggressive”. He quizzed what was happening in light of the bye-laws that had passed specifically to counter begging.

Sergeant Conor Egan said he too had received complaints from local businesses.

He said begging had not been an issue for two years due to implementation of the bye-laws.

The bye-laws allow gardaí issue on the spot fines of €75. If the fines were not paid within 21 days, a prosecution followed.

“It was a problem that had died away. In the last week or two, speaking to business people, it’s probably one or two persons coming back into the town centre.”

Sgt Egan said the were beneficial as they kept begging out of the court system.

“We felt it had been removed from the town centre although it did go out to outer areas, like petrol stations,” he said.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan added gardaí were consistently watching out for begging while on patrol.