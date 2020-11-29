Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Tomas Doherty

There have been nearly 72,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic and more than 2,000 people have died, official figures show.

Sunday saw two more deaths related to Covid-19 recorded in the State and an additional 299 cases.

There are currently 257 patients in hospital with the virus, with 30 in intensive care units.

The positivity rate among people tested for Covid-19 is now at 2.7 per cent. The World Health Organisation recommends the rate should remain below 5 per cent for at least two weeks before public health measures are relaxed.

Almost 72,000 tests have been carried out in the Republic over the past seven days.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is 92.3 cases per 100,000 people, among the lowest in Europe.

Donegal is the county with the highest incidence rate at 219.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from recent days. Leitrim has the lowest rate, at 21.8 cases.

In Europe, only Iceland has a lower incidence rate than Ireland, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Northern Ireland

The Causeway Coast and Glens council district is the worst hit area in the North, with an incidence rate of 439.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Mid Ulster area, with 414.1 cases per 100,000.

On Sunday another 351 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and three more deaths were reported, according to the region’s Department of Health.