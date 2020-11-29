Death notices on Sunday 29 November

Des Coakley

Des from 137 Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen and formerly of O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 28th, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of Debbie, Gina, Kathrina and Cillian and adored grandfather of Kyle, Kayla, Jack, Kayden, Mia, Jake and Kian.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Jason and Sean, daughter-in-law Sarah Clare, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Des’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at home.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Des’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Brophy, Ambrose

Amby Brophy, Brigadier General Retd., Kilcullen, Co. Kildare & formerly of Tinryland, Co. Carlow. 29th Nov 2020. (Peacefully) in the gentle care of the Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Ambrose (Amby), loving husband of the late Brigid (Bea). Deeply regretted by his brothers Cormac and Anto, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, military colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcullen for 11am Mass on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcullen. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Byrne, Patrick (Fingers)

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, and late of Loughlinbridge, Carlow. 27 Nov 2020, (Peacefully) after a short illness at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, children Kevin, Debbie, Patrick and Theresa, daughter-in-law Claire, sons-in-law Mark & Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass on Monday. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Patrick’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Merchant Quay. Donations box in the Church.

Elizabeth (Cissie) Fay (nee Murphy)

Celbridge, Co. Kildare and native of Carlow, formerly Kiltale, Dunsany Co. Meath, 28th November 2020, in her 98th year. Peacefully, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and loving mother of Liam and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sons, sister Anna Mary, daughters in law Anne and Maureen,grandchildren Rachel, Conor and Anna, sister in law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Those who cannot attend are invited to view Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass at https://www.youtube.com/meathfuneralslive/live