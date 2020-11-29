Lotto celebrations as punter turns €2 into €7,602

By Suzanne Pender

A punter in Co Carlow had plenty of reasons to wake up with a smile today after they landed a whopping win on the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday evening.

The customer logged into their online BoyleSports account and placed a €2 accumulator on their four favourite numbers, 1, 6, 7 and 23.

In the blink of an eye, all four rolled out of the machine to defy the mammoth odds of 3,800/1.

When all the excitement had calmed down, the client was able to refresh their online account and see their €2 bet had transformed into a stunning sum of €7,602, and it’s sure to make the Monday blues disappear.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “All it took was €2 and four numbers in the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw for a Carlow punter to collect €7,602. We send huge congratulations to our customer and we hope they enjoy spending their winnings”.