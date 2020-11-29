Sinn Féin sees surge in support in latest opinion poll

Digital Desk Staff

Sinn Féin has seen a rise in support following the latest opinion poll.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the poll by the Business Post/Red C, has shown the party’s support rose to 30 per cent up three points.

It is the highest level Mary Lou McDonald’s party has reached since Red C began polling in 2003.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has dropped four points but remains the most popular party in the county on 33 per cent.

Fianna Fáil is at 12 per cent, up one point, while the Green Party is down a point on 5 per cent.

The Social Democrats (4 per cent) and Solidarity-People Before Profit (3 per cent) are both up one.

There is no change for Labour (3 per cent), Aontu (2 per cent) or Independents (8 per cent).

The poll was taken prior to yesterday’s announcement when the Government revealed the plan to reopen society from the Level 5 lockdown.

The online poll of 1,000 people was taken between Thursday, November 19th and Wednesday, November 25th.

From December 1st, Ireland will move to level 3 of the Living with Covid plan, some exceptions in place for Christmas.

The move to Level 3 will allow all retail, including non-essential stores re-open along with gyms, churches, museums, galleries and cinemas.