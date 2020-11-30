Buy a raffle ticket to send Coco to Canada

By Elizabeth Lee

A RAFFLE has been organised to raise money for a six-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy and whose family want to bring him to Canada for treatment.

Little Cosmin Manole, known as Coco, was born in Romania in 2014, but his parents Razvan and Christine moved to Ireland for a better life for him, settling in Friar’s Green, Carlow town.

Razvan is Coco’s full-time carer and believes that a laser treatment in Canada would be greatly benefit the youngster. Unfortunately, the family need to raise €15,000 to fund the trip.

After reading about Coco’s plight in ***The Nationalist***, Carlow woman Trisha Lowry decided that she would organise a raffle to help them. She has now collected amazing prizes like hotel stays, afternoon tea treats, restaurant vouchers and the obligatory turkey and ham donations. Tickets are on sale in Kane’s Gala on the Old Burrin Road, Carlow or from Tricia directly through Facebook or even by email on [email protected], where payment may be made through PayPal or Revolut. The raffle will take place on Sunday 20 December.