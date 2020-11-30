Christmas mass to be limited to 50 people

Digital Desk Staff

Christmas mass will be limited to no more than 50 people this year as parishes around the country prepare to welcome people in line with public health guidelines.

The country will move to Level 3 restrictions tomorrow, allowing churches and other places of worship to reopen, but will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin also confirmed in his speech on Friday that people attending worship will be asked to wear face coverings while adhering to social distancing measures and not shaking hands.

Some dioceses are considering holding extra masses or setting up speakers to allow for people to remain outside the church, while others will stream the mass, as was done during the first lockdown.

A Sligo parish is also said to be considering holding the Christmas celebrations in the parish hall to allow for the community to gather safely.

Under Level 5 restrictions, all religious celebration had been forced to cease with places of worship only open for individual prayer.

Various religious groups had urged the Government to allow services to go ahead despite the tightened restrictions but no exception was made.