Covid-19 taskforce to deliver vaccination plan to Government in early December

James Cox

The second formal meeting of the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce has taken place.

No final decisions have been made on which groups will be the first to get a jab once it is available.

The taskforce includes senior representatives from across the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive, the Health Products Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, the Office of Government Procurement, IDA Ireland, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of the Taoiseach, as well as expertise in the areas of public health, supply chain logistics, cold chain logistics, and programme management.

Vaccine rollout

The group is due to come up with a plan by the end of next week for how a potential vaccine would be rolled out.

Moderna has applied to US and EU regulators today for emergency authorisation for its vaccine.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says even when one is available here, it won’t mean an end to public health guidelines.

“The development of these vaccines is very exciting and potentially significant, but it’s not going to change the need for these measures, particularly in the weeks and months ahead because the vaccine is only likely to become available next year.

“It’s really important now, and after these vaccines are produced, that we keep up a commitment to public health practices.”

The Government needs a two-pronged communications strategy for a Covid-19 vaccine, to tackle disinformation and win over people who have concerns and questions, according to Fine Gael Senator John McGahon.

Senator McGahon told BreakingNews.ie that a “clear and concise” Government communication strategy would be required, adding: “I think that’s paramount to overcoming vaccine scepticism”.