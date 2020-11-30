Death notices and funeral announcements

Monday, November 30, 2020

Dennis (Denny) Murphy

Cloghna Lane, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 29 November 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of Maree, Ann, Deirdre, Edwina and the late Pat and cherished brother of Betty, Patsy, Ollie, Liam and Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Denny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://youtu.be/G8p_oJbEp_U

