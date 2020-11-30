Dogs Trust urge struggling owners to seek help after puppies found abandoned

Digital Desk Staff

Dogs Trust Ireland are urging dog owners who are struggling or unable to care for their pets to ask for help after a litter of puppies was found abandoned in Meath.

A woman returned from a walk to find a bucket on top of her car, in which there were seven two-week-old puppies.

According to Dogs Trust, the puppies were so young they had not yet fully opened their eyes. Being separated from their mother at such a young age could have been fatal.

The pups were taken to the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Finglas where they were required to be bottle-fed every two hours.

Karla Dunne from Dogs Trust Ireland said people who are unable to look after their dogs should be responsible and contact a shelter so the pets can be put up for adoption.

“If you think you may need to give your dog up for adoption, please get in touch. We take in dogs for all sorts of reasons: from changes in accommodation and finances, to relationship breakdowns and family crises.

“Asking us for help is the most responsible thing you can do for your dog,” Ms Dunne said.

“As we have limited resources, we will do everything we can to help but, in some circumstances, we won’t be able to take a dog.

“If that’s the case we’ll offer advice if we can, and hopefully be able to point you and your dog in the right direction to get the support that you need.”

The puppies are said to be doing well, with manager of the rehoming centre Maciej Trojanowicz saying they seem to be strong and healthy despite their young age.