€50M funding for technology announced for schools

Digital Desk Staff

Primary and secondary schools around the country will receive €50 million for new computers before Christmas.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the investment in Information and Communications Technology today, with €40 million going to all eligible schools to support the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning.

The remaining €10 million will be used for the use of digital technology for Covid-19 specific measures and for remote learning.

The money will be paid on an automatic basis to every recognised school in the country.

Minister Foley says each school will be able to decide how they spend the money to improve their ICT facilities.

“Digital learning is an essential component of a modern curriculum, and this funding will help schools to equip their students with the skills and competencies they will need to thrive.

“This funding will allow schools to put in place robust systems to enable the use of digital technologies within the school, and also provide for remote learning.

“Those measures can include the purchase of digital devices to loan to students and teachers, software, essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions as determined by the needs of the individual school,” she said.

“This year’s extended period of school closure has served to underscore the immense value of education and its power in our children and young people’s lives,” Ms Foley added.