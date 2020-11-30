  • Home >
Family and friends gather for Liam's 86th birthday

Monday, November 30, 2020

Liam Delaney celebrates his 86th birthday under social distancing restrictions in Ronaclli Place, Carlow, with his wife Margaret, son Michael, daughters Angela, Olive and Louise, his great grandson Freddie and members of Carlow gardaí (missing from photo Liam’s daughter Mary) Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

FAMILY, friends and neighbours turned out to wish Liam Delaney a happy birthday when he turned 86 last week.

Liam is a well-known family man who lives in Roncalli Place, Carlow and on Thursday his family surprised him with a birthday cake and a visit from the gardaí.

The gardaí came to the house to salute him on his birthday. It’s a testament to him that the neighbours all came out, too,” his daughter Angela told The Nationalist.

 

Liam Delaney who celebrated his 86th birthday, Liam is shown with his dog “Bubbles” at home in Roncalli Place, Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Liam’s wife Margaret celebrates her own 86th birthday this week and their children are Mary, Angela, Olive, Louise and Michael. Back in the day, he was a legendary squash player and lined out for Carlow senior footballers when he was just 17 years of age.

There are now four generations of the Delaney family, as special guest at the party was his great-grandchild Freddie.

He had a great surprise when the cake was presented to him. Everyone had the same thing to say about him – that’s he’s an absolute gentleman. He’s a great man and we all love him,” said Angela.

