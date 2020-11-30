Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further seven cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening among 306 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There have been 44 cases recorded in the county in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today;

108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

156 are men / 148 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.