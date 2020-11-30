Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, November 30, 2020

A further seven cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening among 306 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There have been 44 cases recorded in the county in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
  • 156 are men / 148 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old

 

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

