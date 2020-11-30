Leaving Certificate ‘narrow and rigid’ says OECD

Digital Desk Staff

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) has described the Leaving Certificate as “too narrow and rigid”, acting as a filter for entry into third level education.

According to the Irish Times, the findings of the review into education practices around the world are due to be published later this week.

The review adds it is not clear how the current Irish system prepares students “for a future beyond the Leaving Cert”, according to a source quoted in the Irish Times.

The Leaving Cert is described in the review as a point of stress for students and their families, but adds this may be influenced by Irish students being more achievement-motivated compared to their international peers.

The “exhaustive coverage” of the annual exams was also noted as a contributor to the stress experienced by some students.

The OECD review suggests Ireland take inspiration from countries that create assessment structures which have a broader purpose for students, such as Canada.

The review also emphasises the need for education systems to ensure students can successful progress into the labour market and access various further education routes, rather than solely preparing them for third level education.

Economic variables were also highlighted as an area of concern, with the review stating changes to examination methods should be fair and mindful of the reality that some students benefit from access to private tutors or grinds while others cannot.

The recommendations of the review, including that higher level institutes and employers should have a stronger input in the senior cycle, will form part of a wider review being carried out by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessments (NCCA).

As part of the NCCA’s review, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders have been asked for feedback on changes they feel would benefit the national curriculum.