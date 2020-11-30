Level 3: Motorway checkpoints to end as Operation Fanacht is adapted

James Cox

An Garda Síochána will adapt its ongoing operation in support of public health measures as the country moves from Level 5 to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions from tomorrow.

The following chancges will come into place from December 1st:

Under Operation Fanacht, in excess of 100 checkpoints on main routes supported by a schedule of mobile checkpoints will be conducted on a daily basis with a focus on the guidelines on inter-county travel. Static checkpoints will operate during off-peak hours — 10am to 4pm, and 7pm to 9pm.

The fixed checkpoints on motorway/dual carriageway routes will no longer be in place.

High visibility patrols will take place in key city, urban and retail locations in the run-up to Christmas. There will also be patrols that will focus on the night-time economy. On this, An Garda Síochána will be liaising closely with retail and licensed premises.

Checks on licensed premises under Operation Navigation will step back up again.

Community engagement activity will continue to focus on the vulnerable and those who feel isolated, particularly during Christmas time.

Continued active investigation of domestic abuse, as well as support for victims under Operation Faoiseamh.

A high visibility Garda presence will continue as it did in Level 5.

In delivering this operation, gardaí will continue to use the 4Es approach of engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforcement.

Speaking today, Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Throughout the pandemic there has been very good compliance by the public with the health advice and regulations. It is critical that this continues in Level 3.

“While people are able to undertake more activities and travel wider from 1st December, we all need to remember that Covid-19 is still with us, and we should act accordingly. We all must continue to play our part by heeding the public health advice. This is the best way of protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbours.”