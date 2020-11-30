Pedestrian killed in M50 collision

Digital Desk Staff

A pedestrian has been killed following a road traffic collision in Dublin on Sunday night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a car at about 11.55pm on the M50 Northbound before the Finglas exit.

Gardaí attended the scene where a technical examination was carried out before the man’s body was taken to the city morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

No other person was reported injured following the incident and the road has fully re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.