Public transport capacity to move from 25% to 50%

James Cox

Public transport capacity will move from 25 per cent to 50 per cent tomorrow morning as the country enters Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 plan.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said it expects a big increase in demand for public transport services as retail and hospitality activities resume with schools still in term.

The NTA has reminded people to only use public transport for essential journeys and to avoid peak travel times if possible as capacity is reduced due to social distancing measures.

If particular pressure points emerge in the coming days, NTA and the transport operators will seek to respond, and address them at local level if there is scope to do so.

Essential workers

An NTA spokesperson said: “We would ask people to avoid travelling at times of the day when a lot of school children and essential workers are using public transport, and only to use public transport for essential purposes.

“SPSVs including taxis remain operational and available for business. Please use the TFI Driver Check App to ensure that the vehicle and SPSV driver are licensed.

“We would like to thank our customers for complying to date with the requirement to wear a face covering while on board public transport, and we look forward to their continued co-operation in this regard.

“Anybody who can work from home should do so, and we continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible. Congestion caused by an increase in private cars may cause delays to public transport services, especially around key shopping centres in the cities.”

The NTA also reminded people to keep these factors in mind and allow more time for their journeys. The group also emphasised the importance of remaining polite towards drivers and other transport workers.