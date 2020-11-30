Put Carlow in the picture to win a €500 shopping spree!

Five-year-old Emmy Nolan joins Helen Ryan economic development officer and cllr Tom O’Neill Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council in Arboretum to launch Light Up Carlow -Photography Competition

By Suzanne Pender

Cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill was joined by Emmy Nolan at Arboretum Garden Centre to launch Light Up Carlow – Photography Competition, which has a prize fund of €1,500 for three lucky winners.

As part of County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience, Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office, in partnership with Carlow Libraries, are hosting an amateur photographic competition for all themed Light Up Carlow.

The competition invites people to take a photo, which includes a festive Carlow scenery of either a Christmas tree or lights with themselves or loved ones, to be in with a chance to win a €500 voucher for any retailer of their choice in Co Carlow.

Speaking about the competition cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill said, “This wonderful initiative gives us the chance to come together and to celebrate one another and our beautiful county during this festive season”.

The cathaoirleach continued; “There’s a wealth of talent behind every smart phone and camera and I can’t wait to see what it produces. I invite you all to share some of the beauty of your homes or your environment, and to have fun while doing it. Stay safe, and start snapping!”

Helen Ryan Economic Development Officer with Carlow County Council said; “We have been delighted with the response to date for the County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience and it’s great to launch this competition”.

The economic development officer said “this competition is for all County Carlow people across the globe and we encourage everybody to take part and we look forward to seeing the County Carlow stories of people, places, culture and story during this festive time”.

Closing date for entries is 14 December 2020 at midnight and entries can be e-mailed to [email protected] with the subject title ‘Light Up Carlow’, including name, address and contact number of the entrant.