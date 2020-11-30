Ten further deaths, 290 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

Digital Desk Staff

There have been 10 further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Health, an additional 290 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 996 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 52,465.

Department of Health officials said that 427 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals – 36 of whom are in intensive care units.

Over the past week alone, 2,505 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI.

Health officials also say that hospital occupancy in the North is now at 94 per cent

Currently, health officials say that there are 131 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.