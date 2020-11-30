Knockananna GAA will hold its first ever Zoom Bingo this Thursday.

People will be able to enjoy the fun of a bingo from the comfort of their home, even able to play on their smart phone

The Wicklow border club previously held a popular drive-in Bingo weekly event which had to be curtailed due to the Covid restrictions.

Book price is €10 and there will be 10 games.

To purchase books send a message by text or WhatsApp to 0864074043 or follow the link on the Knockananna GAA Facebook page.

The bingo starts at 8pm with people asked to start logging on at 7.30pm in order there are no issues.

It is planned to run the Zoom event every Thursday at 8pm.

Proceeds will go towards the development of the club grounds.