Christmas Covid testing to be rolled out for Kerry Airport passengers

Digital Desk Staff

People travelling in and out of Kerry Airport will be able to avail of Covid-19 tests in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Passengers can get a PCR test at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee either before travelling or following their arrival.

The drive-through clinic will allow passengers to check-in and get tested from their vehicle.

Similar centres are already operating at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports in the hope it may allow for greater confidence in international travel.

Under the EU traffic light system, those arriving in Ireland from green regions do not need to quarantine, while passengers from orange countries may avoid the need to restrict their movements if they supply a negative PCR test result.

Passengers from other areas are required to restrict their movements but can cease doing so if they test negative for the virus five days after their arrival into the country.

Just two flights currently run between Kerry and Dublin airport, with Ryanair set to resume its services to London in mid-December.