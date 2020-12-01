Cigarette request led to unplanned Carlow house party

A SEEMINGLY innocuous request for a pack of cigarettes led to an unplanned house party in Carlow that was broken up by gardaí.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan discussed how gardaí had tackled house parties, which have been viewed as posing a high risk of spreading Covid-19.

Supt Brennan stated that gardaí had enforced legislation on house parties. However, he said gardaí sought to engage with people to break up gatherings so that using legislation was not necessary.

Illustrating the point, he recounted one particular occasion when gardaí were called to a recent house party in Carlow.

“It turned out to be five young ladies who were college students. They just happened to ring one of their friends, who was asked to bring over a pack of cigarettes. The friend brought the cigarettes but also four of his friends with him. Next thing, four more friends arrived and suddenly, before they knew it, there were 25 people in the house.”

Sup Brennan described it as an “unplanned gathering” and said the young women were in his office the following morning to apologise.

“They were very sincere,” she said. “There are ways of dealing with (house parties) and preventing them.”

In another episode, the meeting heard that Community Policing Sergeant Conor Egan and his team intercepted people going to a house party.

“We have taken very proactive steps on various different nights,” said Supt Brennan.

A fine system was introduced nationally last week and those guilty of organising a house party will be fined €500. Attending a house party will carry a fine of €150.