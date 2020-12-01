Coronavirus: 18 further deaths and 269 new cases

Tomas Doherty

Eighteen further deaths and 269 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

Of the newly reported deaths, one occurred in October, 15 in November and two are under investigation.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus to 2,069.

Of the new cases, 65 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 73 cases located in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases spread across 20 other counties.

The latest figures show 224 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

Counties Donegal and Louth have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 211.1 and in Louth it stands at 183.1. The lowest rate is in Leitrim at 12.5.

Northern Ireland

Earlier it was confirmed that coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland have surpassed 1,000.

The North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann said the region had passed a “sad milestone” after 15 further fatalities were reported, taking the toll collated by the region’s Department of Health to 1,011.

Another 391 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The death toll recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has already passed 1,000. Last week it stood at 1,333.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released by the department.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Commenting on the departmental toll reaching four figures, Mr Swann said: “We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

“My profound sympathies go to every bereaved family.

“This is another harsh reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19. No-one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them.” – Additional reporting: PA