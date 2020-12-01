Death notices

Anne Brennan (formerly Laffan)

Anne Brennan, Suaimhneas, Main St., Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath and formerly Dublin and Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 1 December, 2020, at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Much loved mother of Kara, Emer and Kevin and cherished sister of Eddie, Seamus, Angy and the late Henry.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers, sister, former husband Micheal Laffan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond (Ray) Keane

Ray Keane, Killarney and Carlow, died on November 30th, 2020, in the excellent care of Kerry Specialist Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry, Tralee. Much loved father of Laura and Lydia; predeceased by his wife Bernie and father John. Sadly missed by his partner Kasia, daughters, mother Pauline, sisters Majella, Eleanor and Geraldine, brother Paul, Laura’s partner Dale, uncles, aunts-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for family (Max 25) in St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, Carlow, on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Dennis (Denny) Murphy

Cloghna Lane, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 29 November 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of Maree, Ann, Deirdre, Edwina and the late Pat and cherished brother of Betty, Patsy, Ollie, Liam and Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Denny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://youtu.be/G8p_oJbEp_U