Energetic Carlow kids give the nation a lift on Late Late Toy Show

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW children helped lift the entire nation out of the Covid doldrums last Friday night as they lit up the screens on The Late Late Toy Show.

Carlow’s Spotlight Stage School brought a burst of energy, fun and enthusiasm to both the opening and closing routines, gripping the country from the very first beat!

From Grange schoolgirl Eve Murphy as Matilda to Carlow town teenager Lauryn Webster as Miss Trunchbull, the Carlow children were all singing and dancing … even in the rain!

Spotlight member Laura Leigh Hughes, also a pupil at Grange NS, reflected the feeling of many on both the RTÉ Six One and nine o’clock news when she described the toy show set as “magical”.

“The feedback has been phenomenal,” said Stuart O’Connor of Spotlight Stage School, who is also performance producer for the Late Late Toy Show.

“It’s been amazing and then to raise that incredible figure of €6.5m for the charity … phenomenal,” he added.

The local children involved included Noah Oglesby, Ruby Maher, Eve Murphy, Noelle Kinsella, Laura Leigh Hughes, Olivia Hyland, Ella Sullivan, Lily Tucker, Miriam Oglesby, Ruby Burke, Ella Maher, Alana Thompson, Rachel Corcoran, Lucy Farrell, Layla Ibegu, Emmy Nolan, Chloe Payne, Molly McLoughlin and Lauryn Webster.

Stuart described the atmosphere backstage on Friday night as “remarkably calm”. He had enormous praise for all the children involved and their extraordinary willingness to abide and adapt to all the safety measure and protocols.

“Normally we’d have rooms full of choirs, teams of dancers, lots of music groups and backstage would be madness, but this time, because there was less there, backstage was remarkably calm,” says Stuart.

“Putting a toy show on in Level 5 of a pandemic is unbelievable and a huge challenge; logistically it has been a nightmare to make the show happen, but on the night it went so smoothly and so well … we’re delighted,” he adds.