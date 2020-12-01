Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further seven cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 269 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 death occurred in October, 15 deaths in November and 2 are under investigation.

It is the third day in a row that seven cases have recorded in Carlow after daily updates of between 0-3 for a week.

There has been 46 cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks and the county’s Covid rate is still below the national average.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

73 in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress Covid-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.

“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.”