  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested in Kilkenny after seizure of 25 dogs and four horses

Man arrested in Kilkenny after seizure of 25 dogs and four horses

Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Sarah Slater

A man has been arrested after 25 dogs and four horses were seized by Gardaí.

The seizure was made in Callan, Co Kilkenny on Monday at 1.20pm during a joint operation between Gardaí and Kilkenny County Council under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

All the animals have been rehomed with local animal welfare organisations. The animals were seized over concerns for their welfare.

The man in his 30s was arrested during the operation on suspicion of obstruction. He is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí launch investigation after shots fired in Offaly housing estate

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 9:56am

Controversial tweet by Brian Stanley a one-off mistake, says Mary Lou McDonald

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 9:32am

Agriculture Minister warns of bird flu epidemic across Ireland

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 8:16am