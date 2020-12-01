Met Éireann warns of cold snap from tomorrow

Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued an advisory notice, warning of a short cold snap later this week.

The forecaster says temperatures around the country will drop suddenly from tomorrow until Friday.

“Sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches” are expected, accompanied by wintry showers.

The advisory notice comes into effect from 4pm on Wednesday, lasting until midnight on Friday.

Motorists are urged to allow for longer commute times due to the possibility of icy roads and to keep a safe distance from the car in front.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taoiseach does not anticipate further restrictions before Christmas

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 1:47pm

Finucane family to seek Joe Biden’s support for public inquiry campaign

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 12:51pm

Transport union calls on Minister to address safety concerns

Tuesday, 01/12/20 - 12:26pm