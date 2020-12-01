New Carlow company takes senior care to the next level

TWO Carlow entrepreneurs have launched a new business which they believe will be a world leader in healthcare within the next five years.

David Walsh and Niall Kelly, the men behind Netwatch, the global visual monitoring company, last week launched Halo Care, which will use cutting-edge technology to allow older people live a safer, more independent and better quality of life for longer in their own homes.

“If Covid-19 has shown us anything, it is that we have to tackle problems differently,” said Mr Walsh, who is CEO of the new company. “At the start of this pandemic, people would not consider an online consultation with their doctor, but it has proven to work”, he added.

“We all know there are faults in the health system … just look at how isolated elderly people became as a result of the lockdowns. We don’t have all the answers and are not trying to replace anything or anyone, but with technology we have solutions to problems”, he stressed.

The two men have invested upwards of €2 million in this latest venture. To date they have recruited 16 staff and plan on hiring another four immediately.

“That is just for starters. We intend to become a global company and have shown in the past that we have the expertise and knowledge to make that happen.”

Based in a new state-of-the-art care hub in the centre of Carlow town, which will be operational 24 hours a day, the initial aim will be to establish the new business in Ireland during the next 12 months and then target the UK and US in 2022.

“We have done extensive research over the past 12 to 24 months and everything points back to one thing – allowing people to continue to live a quality life for longer in their own homes”, said Mr Walsh.

Working alongside the two Carlow businessmen in creating the new business model has been Dr Johnny Walker from The Hermitage private hospital in Dublin, founder of Global Diagnostics and an ambassador for digital healthcare.

“Apart from Dr Walker, we have also appointed four board members, who have extensive knowledge in healthcare. It is all about a high quality of service to a vulnerable sector. We are not competing with any homecare company. We are there to compliment them. There are 55,000 people in this country getting homecare sponsored by the HSE and we believe Halo Care can help,” added Mr Walsh.

Research has shown that nine out of ten people want to stay in their own home, but that comes with a number of challenges, medical and non-medical, said Niall Kelly, the company’s chief technical officer.

“One of those challenges is isolation and loneliness. We have a Halo-pad, which is very user friendly, which will keep them connected with their circle of care. It is very simple to use, but it helps both the person and family members. One push of a button is all it takes”, he stressed.

Mr Kelly also pointed out that the range of technologies used by Halo Care will help to keep a person safe, but he stressed that everything is wireless and there are no clip-on devices.

“The client doesn’t have to do a thing. We will have monitors and sensors in the room, which will pick up on everything. Then our occupational therapists can respond to all the data they are receiving. For instance, these sensors can detect if someone has a fall, then we can react. The difference being able to detect something like that in a matter of minutes as against someone left lying on the ground for an entire night is phenomenal”, he concluded.

In addition to locating the new care hub at their headquarters, the owners have also constructed a number of ‘demonstration’ rooms, such as a kitchen, living room and bedroom so that people can see what type of sensors will be used as well as their capabilities.

Welcoming the launch of the new company, taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was heartening to see innovative and forward-thinking solutions such as Halo Care emerging from the Coivid-19 crisis.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise at the Carlow Enterprise office, which has grant aided the new company, said he was pleased to support two local entrepreneurs who have previously created hundreds of jobs in Carlow. “It is fantastic to see innovation at the heart of their new enterprise and that once again they have chosen to headquarter in Carlow,” he stated.