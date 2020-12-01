New Christmas album from Carlow’s Derek Ryan

By Elizabeth Lee

WHAT could be better this Christmas, after the year we’ve had, than a good ole sonic hug?

Like hot chocolate for the soul, Derek Ryan’s new album, packed with festive treats, is both comforting, warm and just what we need.

All-time favourites like Last Christmas, Jingle bell rock and White Christmas sit snugly alongside Derek’s new songs like the titular opening track, The road to Christmas.

In what has been a challenging and anxious year, The road to Christmas, a ten-track timeless collection, is hoped to bring pleasant escapism from the pandemic, which has caused turmoil in people’s lives and saw the cancellation of live music events.

When the world was in lockdown, Derek spent the time writing the opening track and arranging the other classics on the CD, which was produced by Mark Kingswood and recorded at Kingswood Studios in the UK and Piccolo studios in Canada.

“This festive collection of music includes treasured Christmas songs we all know and can sing along to,” said Derek. “It was one of the most exciting and fulfilling recording experiences I have had despite not being able to be in the studio with the musicians due to social distancing practices. However, it came as light relief from what we all have had to endure this year and the changes we had to make.”

“I hope it will provide the perfect antidote to the sometimes frenetic pace and stress of the festive season. And I hope this collection will remind everyone of why we all love Christmas,” he smiled.

The road to Christmas is out now and is available from all the usual download and streaming platforms.