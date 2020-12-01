New showband goes retro with release of debut single

By Charlie Keegan

THE newly-formed Ritz Showband from Graiguecullen, Carlow have just released their debut single I don’t know why I love you but I do, the Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry hit from 1961.

The single is part of a 12-track album that’s due to be released next April.

The showband has its origins among three former guitar players meeting over a regular cup of tea and chat in St Fiacc’s Café, Graiguecullen.

The trio were all members of bands in the Carlow/Laois area up to a few years ago. They had retired from their respective employments and had time on their hands.

They came up with the idea of forming a showband with a view to raising funds for St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and other local charities.

One of the band members, Frankie Horahan, is a fundraiser for St Fiacc’s House.

The guitarists then approached a number of musician friends in the Graiguecullen area with the idea of forming a band. They got the thumbs up and the outcome was the eight-member Ritz Showband, taking its name from the Ritz Ballroom in Carlow, which was a Mecca for dancers over many years.

The album was recorded and produced at the Men’s Music Shed in Chaff Street, Graiguecullen.

The band members have extended thanks to Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin and Joan Doogue, St Fiacc’s House, for facilitating the recording.

The Ritz Showband members are Shay Lawlor, Jimmy Byrne, Tommy Quinlan, James Knight, Willie Keating, Mike Russell, Martin Lacey and Frankie Horahan.