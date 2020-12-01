Physical exercise part of most adults weekly routine, study finds

Muireann Duffy

Four out of five adults now include physical activity as part of their weekly routine according to a study conducted by Sport Ireland.

Almost three quarters of those surveyed also said it is more important to be active during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to other times, despite a slight dip in activity levels as restrictions eased over the summer.

Significant increases in physical activity had been noted since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, with a high of 51 per cent saying they were physically active during the first national lockdown.

While that number may have fallen to 45 per cent by the end of September, figures for those walking for recreational purposes remain above 2019 levels at 78 per cent, with increases noted across all age groups for both men and women.

The gender gap appeared to vanish during the early stage of the pandemic, as women reported activity levels on par with men, but began to re-emerge subsequently.

However, more people are cycling, running, hill walking and weight training compared to 2019, while swimming has noted a sharp decrease.

Director of Ethics and Participation in Sport Ireland, Dr Una May, said the national lockdowns have given people the opportunity to get back into exercise and sport.

“As we have all spent more time at home in recent months many of us have rediscovered the importance of regular physical activity and the benefits of being outdoors. This is reflected in the number of people out walking and running and is great to see.

“A lot of work has been done by Local Sports Partnerships, National Governing Bodies and other organisations to encourage people to exercise responsibly outdoors and this is something that we can all continue to do once restrictions are lifted.”